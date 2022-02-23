Midweek 5 Minutes with Baillie Rose

Today we chat to Sport Babe Baillie Rose and here is what this BUSTY brunette had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Baillie Rose

Q2. Where are you from? South London

Q3. Age? 22 and I’m a Scorpio

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have a few small ones on my left hand including my mums zodiac sign, but I cannot wait to get under the needle again!

Q5. Any piercings? Not yet!

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I recently joined the industry after a bad break up and haven’t looked back since

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Around 2 months

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Lingerie shoots and shooting at Millwood Studios

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? My first pin up style shoot at Millwood is coming up very soon. I’m also booked to shoot in Ibiza and Tenerife very shortly which I am literally counting down the days until!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? You’ll find me mostly listening to house, rnb or garage but in the shower you’ll find me listening to Adele

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love getting my hands messy in my spare time making candles, a bit geeky I know

Q12. Are you into video games? I wouldn’t trust myself with an Xbox controller put it that way

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I think the answer would have to be Anthony Joshua for obvious reasons

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Comedy, romance, horror but my favourite film of all time would HAVE to be white chicks

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I could eat Italian or tapas food every night, I’m a carboholic

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Pornstar martini for a cocktail, gin for a spirit and a tequila

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Would definitely have to be my mum. She’s my rock and has pushed me to be where I am today

Q18. Measurements? Im a size 10 and 34D BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Probably in a field right near an airport… planes were going over every 2 minutes

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Call me old fashioned but make love

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Missionary

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I don’t know how to ride a bike haha

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

My instagram is @bailllierose

Pics by Millwood Studios for Daily Sport