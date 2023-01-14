Dragon Can Fly Home At Kelso

Kelso put on some decent sized fields this afternoon which makes a pleasant change, but the only one I fancy is Dragonfruit who I hope will try to make all the running in the handicap chase at 1.30pm where he drops back in trip after a solid second over three miles three furlongs at Sedgefield on his first start since April.

That was a much-improved performance and although he races off the same mark here, jockey Toby Wynne takes 5lb off his back here. He has won over two miles and three miles so clearly has a potent mix of speed and stamina and if he improves at all for his first start of the season, he won’t be far away today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dragonfruit 1.30pm Kelso 5/2 Bet365