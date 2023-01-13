Rachel Blackmore’s Mount Has Every Chance

Must Be Obeyed stayed on again to get back up over a furlong short of three miles at Punchestown last time out, but whether the drop back in trip will play to his strengths is debatable, and he may have to settle for a place this afternoon.

Innovated, on the other hand, cruised throughout before winning a shade cosily here over a furlong shorter on his only start over the larger obstacles, despite making far too many errors at his fences.

Rachel Blackmore takes over from conditional jockey Conor Brassil this afternoon, and if the eight-year-old has learned from that experience, he may well be the one they all have to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Innovated 3.22pm Fairyhouse 4/1 most bookmakers