Dragon Could Be Firing On All Cylinders

A Listed five-furlong sprint to start our day and one that may well fall the way of Dragon Symbol if we (perhaps naively) ignore his first start for Roger Varian when a pretty poor 12 length seventh over a furlong further at York. In mitigation, that was his first start after leaving the Archie Watson yard, his first for seven months, and in the Group Two Clipper Logistics Stakes, meaning this represents a considerable drop in grade.

Placed in three Group One’s last year with a second in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot (placed first on the disqualification of Campanelle for interference), we are basically betting on whether or not his new yard can get him firing on all cylinders once again – and that is a risk I am willing to take today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dragon Symbol 1.45pm Haydock 9/4 William Hill and Boylesports