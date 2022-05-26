Haggas Filly Won’t Be All At Sea

The Pinnacle Stakes over a mile and a half looks a very competitive race but I do try to find a race of two on the TV on a Saturday afternoon to keep everyone happy. Climate intrigues here after her fourth to Dreamloper in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket and if she gets the trip she has to be a player here, but the fact is she is yet to race beyond a mile and a quarter, with her only success over a mile.

Her rivals here will be well aware of her speed and try to turn this in to a bigger test of stamina, and that may play in to the hands of Sea La Rosa, a winner over a furlong further on the Lingfield all-weather last October, and with no stamina questions to answer. Trainer William Haggas is a master at working with horses who get better with age, and I am quietly confident that she is all set for another profitable season for her followers.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sea La Rosa 2.55pm Haydock 11/4 Paddy Power, Betfair, and BetVictor