Dream Big At Ayr

Florida Dreams let his many supporters down when a beaten favourite on his return to action here at Ayr for his hurdling bow when sent off the 6/5 favourite, but he pulled too hard for his own good that day, and will hopefully settle a little bit better with that run under his belt.

The winner of both his bumpers including the Grade Two at Aintree in April, connections are quietly confident he has a massive future ahead of him barring injury, and that he may well go on to be a flag-bearer for the North in all of the better novice events.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Florida Dreams 12.20pm Ayr 4/6 Bet365