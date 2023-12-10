Chandler’s My Friend At Lingfield

I am struggling to get my head around the fact that I can see no planned inspections for Monday’s cards considering the weather, but I won’t be having a dig at what could be good news – at last. Chandlers Bay is a horse I have been waiting for despite my frustrations last year, and Alan King looks to have found a sensible opportunity for his return to action ahead of the 2.05pm at Lingfield.

He did flatter to deceive a little last year with a second at Ffos Las and a career best half-length second at Plumpton (winner currently rated 115), which suggests the selection has a bit to find at these weights, but his trainer obviously feels otherwise sending him to a handicap in preference to the old-fashioned straight forward novice route.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chandlers Bay 2.05pm Lingfield 9/2 Bet365