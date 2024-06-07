Dream Can Be The Bookies’ Nightmare

A five-furlong Listed race to kick things off for us this Saturday, and one that has seen 10 different winning trainers in the last decade – not the best of starts!

With an age range of four to nine, we haven’t seen a winner at a double figure price since 2015 which is something to consider, while four winning favourites have come home in front. Live In The Dream heads the early markets this year for Adam West and has become a fairytale horse that has attracted plenty of interest from non racing folk, a positive in itself.

Bought for only £24,000 as a yearling, the five-year-old has now won £507,637 in prize money, and there is undoubtedly more to add to that figure.

The highlight of his career so far is a length success in the Group One Nuthorpe Stakes at York last summer, and he was notably weak in the betting when a half length second on his return over course and distance last month. If he comes on for that as expected then he ought to win this and do so impressively before a rewarding summer.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Live In The Dream 1.50pm Haydock Evens most bookmakers