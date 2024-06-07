She Won For Us At 14/1 On Her Debut, But Can She Follow Up this Afternoon?

A five-furlong sprint for two-year-olds gives us something a little different to work with, and with 11 of the last 12 winners coming out of stalls 1-9, that seems a good place to start.

11 also came home in the first four on their last start, 11 were priced at 8/1 or shorter at the off, and all 12 were in the first five in the betting. Only one was making their racecourse debut, suggesting experience counts (not exactly unexpected), and none had raced in the last seven days.

Add those facts together, sadly using current odds (who knows what they will be at the off?) and we have a shortlist of Maw Lam and Powerful Lady – if only life was that simple eh?

The first named won a shade cleverly despite a poor start at odds of 14/1 on her only run to date at Thirsk, and is trained by Adrian Nicholls who has a reputation for being able to train a sprinter, and rightly so. Her odds that day suggest there was plenty of improvement to come, and if that is the case, she should give us a very good run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Maw Lam Beverley 2.05pm 9/2 most bookmakers