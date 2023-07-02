Dreaming Of A Brighton Winner

Jockey Tom Marquand heads down to Brighton to ride this afternoon and I have a suspicion he can win the opener on board Mick Appleby’s Dreams Delivered. With al due respect, none of these are world beaters, but at least the five-year-old has a recent win to his name after scoring at Southwell in April though he did follow that with a seventh, beaten six lengths at Bath on a softer surface.

A tongue tie is added to cheekpieces this afternoon for the first time and with a top jockey on board and moderate opposition, he could surprise them all.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dreams Delivered 2.25pm Brighton 7/1 888Sport.com