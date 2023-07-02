Winawina Labalaba

Ffos Las put on an evening card and although the price seems likely to be short enough, the Crisford trained Labalaba must have every chance of getting off the mark in the 7.00pm.

Second on his only start at Salisbury when showing signs of inexperience before hanging left at the furlong le he still stayed on to hold on to second sport after trying to make all, and if he learns from that he may be yet another advert for up and coming sire Sioux Nation.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Labalaba 7.00pm Ffos Las 4/11 William Hill