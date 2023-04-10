Dropped In Class Outsider Has A Better Chance Than His Price Suggests

If you are looking for a small bet at a bigger price at Southwell then it may be worth a go on Kadex in the 5.05pm where the five-year-old is forecast to go off at a double figure price.

Pulled up at Musselburgh last time out after too many mistakes in a far hotter contest, he is dropped back in to a more realistic Class Four event this afternoon, and with the Lucy Wadham horses in good sorts he could surprise a few of these.

Second in a similar race in January on good ground off the same mark as he shoulders here, a repeat of that would surely see him hit the frame at a rewarding price?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kadex 5.05pm Southwell 20/1 most bookmakers