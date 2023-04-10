Improving Youngster Could Score At Southwell

One more day before the start of the Grand National meeting and our last chance to top up the betting bank before going mad with some silly bets on the most difficult to call race of the entire year! Shelikesthelight looks worth a second look ahead of the 4.05pm at Southwell and at the forecast prices she looks worth a look each way if nothing else.

It took her five races to get off the mark when winning last time out at Doncaster albeit it by only half a length, but a mark of 101 seems fair enough to me for her handicap debut, and I just get the feeling the may be more to come now the penny has finally dropped.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Shelikesthelight 4.05pm Southwell 4/1 most bookmakers