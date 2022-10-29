Dropped In Class Uni Could Be The one

I am off to Plumpton this afternoon to take in the atmosphere and have a good day out, but I won’t be daft enough to have a bet in every race, and will be waiting for the 2.55pm where I will be opening the wallet a little to back Royaume Uni in the 2.20pm for local trainer Gary Moore who does so well here.

His last two runs over hurdles saw a pair of seconds at Newbury and Cheltenham in a couple of decent events and it is noted he takes a drop in class for his return to action.

Add in a pipe-opener at Goodwood on the Flat earlier this month which will have blown away and cobwebs from the five-year-old and hopefully you can all see why I feel he has a decent chance this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Royaume Uni 2.20pm Plumpton 4/1 most bookmakers