Keep It Quiet – Godolphin May Have Another Decent Filly On Their Hands

On the all-weather at Kempton this afternoon we have some well-bred newcomers to keep a close eye on, headed perhaps by Godolphin’s Whispering Romance, a daughter of Kingman out of a winning Dream Ahead mare.

She has presumably been a bit backwards to be making her debut this late in the season, but she is certainly bred to be at her best on a quicker surface and is sensibly avoiding the soft going on the turf at this time of year and has been switched to the polytrack which may suit her a good deal better.

She does have Newmarket third Lady Loulou to beat here but her market rival hasn’t been seen since July and you have to wonder why, and at the current forecast prices, Charlie Appleby’s filly looks the better value.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Whispering Romance 2.28pm Kempton 11/10 Bet365