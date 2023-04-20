Each-Way Alternative To The Odds-On Jolly

Time for a recognised 2000 Guineas trial next with the Greenham Stakes, though I have to add it is another race losing a little bit of its lustre in recent years, though Kingman did win it in 2014 and Barney Roy in 2017 to name just two stars of the turf. I have always wondered why that is, Newbury is a very fair track and starting off in a Group Three seems a very sensible route to Newmarket where the benefit of a run gives you a potential edge – yet modern thinking seems to think the best bet is to go straight to the Rowley mile without a run. Chaldean may prove an exception to that rule as he runs here for Andrew Balding, and on official ratings, he has 9lb or more in hand on all of his rivals. Priced as short as 11/2 for the 2000 Guineas he is the obvious one here, but I am a touch wary that his trainer will have left a little to work on at this stage.

If you want to take the odds-on, I can’t blame you as his form in better races last year stands out in tis line-up, but I still have a doubt he will be fully tuned up. Looking for one at a better price to consider each-way and I give you Isaac Shelby, a winner on here on his debut which he followed with a success at Newmarket in the Superlative Stakes before a last of seven in the Dewhurst Stakes (won by Chaldean) where for whatever reason, he did not run his race. Brian Meehan thinks the world of the son of Night Of Thunder and has always seen him as a genuine 2000 Guineas contender, and at 14/1 or so this afternoon, I cannot resist the chances that he can bounce back to his best.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Isaac Shelby 2.40pm Newbury 16/1 Bet365