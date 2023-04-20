TOTETASTIC MONEY UP FOR GRABS AGAIN THIS WEEKEND

Numbers numbers everywhere once again with our friends at the Tote leasing the staggering sums punters can win this weekend and all the way into Monday. All you have to do is pick the right horses and a share of these life-changing sums could be yours – nice work if you can get it.

For the Placepot, simply find a horse to place in the first six races at any meeting you choose to bet on, with the Scopop6 you can play in the win pool (find the winners), the place pool (find a horse to place in each race) or both, while the Trifecta is another to have a look at – find the forest three home in the Scottish Grand National and there is an estimated £60,000 to be split among the successful punters!

Placepot Guarantees

Friday – Ayr £100,000

Saturday – Ayr £250,000

Sunday – Plumpton £100,000

Monday – Windsor £100,000

Saturday Scoop6

Win Fund rollover £41,954

Bonus Fund rollover £101,509

That gives us a £170k estimated figure for the combined pools on Saturday.

Saturday Scoop6 Races

1.50 Ayr – 3m Champion Hcp Chase (9-declared)

2.05 Newbury – 7f Gp3 Fred Darling (14-declared)

2.25 Ayr – 2m Gd2 Scottish Champion Hurdle (12-declared)

2.40 Newbury – 7f Gp3 Greenham (11-declared)

3.15 Newbury – 1m Spring Cup (14-declared)

3.35 Ayr – 4m Scottish Grand National (23-declared)

Trifecta rollover race: 3.35 Ayr – Coral Scottish Grand National

Current rollover of £13,544, which would create an estimated final Trifecta pool of £60,000.