Each Way Options Abound At Kempton

The first of my bigger priced options this weekend runs in the 2.40pm at Kempton when I am hoping we will see a big run from Uzincso despite the current double-figure price.

Trained by John Butler, whose horses are running well, the six-year-old has won over this course and distance as recently as March last year, and coincidentally, runs off the same mark today.

That was the latest of six wins over this C&D, and he arrives in good form after a win and a second in July on the turf at Newmarket.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Uzincso 2.40pm Kempton 14/1 BetUK