Godolphin Colt Is Pure Magic

The Sirenia Stakes has always been a decent race for a Group Three and I am pleased to say that this year is no exception.

Flag Flying caught the eye when winning first time out and seems the sort to learn plenty from the experience but once again it seems safest to rely on good old Charlie Appleby and the Godolphin team, and in this case that means Mischief Magic and jockey Pat Dobbs.

Third on his debut, he has won both starts since, the latest by six and a half lengths at Newmarket despite hanging late on, and if he can keep to the straight and narrow here he can win this before stepping up in class for all the big Autumn juvenile events.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mischief Magic 3.15pm Kempton 15/8 Sporting Index