Each Way Price – Its A Deal

Sticking to the same meeting (Huntingdon) and I am willing to give Just A Deal another chance ahead of the 4.00pm, a three-mile handicap chase. Off the track after winning over hurdles in April 2021, he made his return with his first start over fences at Hereford when sent off a 14/1 chance, before weakening three out to come home a distant fifth.

He certainly looked as if the experience and the race would do him a lot of good that day, though he only made the once noticeable error at the first and could make a half-decent chaser. A mark of 102 here is 8lb lower than he would have to carry over hurdles, suggesting he could go well if he has come on for the run, and at a big price, he may hit the frame for us this afternoon even if a win may prove a fraction beyond him.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Just A Deal 4.00pm Huntingdon 8/1 Paddy Power, 888sport.com, Betfair, and Betfred