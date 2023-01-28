We Have An Alli At Huntingdon

Three out of three on Sunday (5/4, 9/4, and 8/1) so here’s hoping that was the start of a profitable week, though as regular readers will know I have been waiting for the hurdling debut of Allihies for some time now as he has been regularly declared at meetings that have then gone on to be abandoned because of the weather. Hopefully Huntingdon will survive this afternoon, in which case he will finally be let off the leash in the opener at 1.40pm with Harry Skelton unsurprisingly riding for Dan as they look for yet another winner.

Decent enough on the Flat with a win at Limerick and a second on his last start at Navan in a competitive handicap, he finished with a Flat rating of 80 and could be a useful recruit to the winter game. Yet to race beyond a mile and a quarter, he will handle any cut in the ground today with ease, but as his stamina is an unknown quantity, each way may be the sensible route on this occasion.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Allihies 1.40pm Huntingdon 2/1 most bookmakers