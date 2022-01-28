Early Risers Could Be On To A Winner

Sundays are never easy and common sense suggests that there is no reason why we can’t look at the International racing scene now and again when looking for a winner, and I will start in Hong Kong with the 8.05am (British time), so I suggest you either bet the night before – or set yourself an alarm!

Matthew Poon will be on board Zebrowski here in this Group Three handicap, and I have to say he was impressive last time out when winning a similar race over this distance at Happy Valley, and somehow he races off 2lb less this morning – go figure!

Carrying just eight stone one here, he will need the obligatory luck in running as he likes to be produced as late as possible, but he does appear to have an outstanding chance having only needed to be pushed out to score last time, suggesting there may well be even more to come from the son of Savabeel who seems to be getting better as he matures.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Zebrowski 8.05am Sha Tin (Hong Kong) 11/4 most bookmakers