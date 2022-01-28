Aristo Can Lord It At Fontwell

Back to the UK for our second bet today and with owners screaming loudly about the lack of prize money, you have to wonder how some of these horses fetch so much at the sales?

With no disrespect to Dr Newland, who I admire as a trainer, he (or the owner) paid out 140,000 Euros for Aristocrate, the winner of one of his ten starts on the flat for Alain Couetil, and placed second on his last two starts in Listed company.

We don’t know yet if he can jump a hurdle which is the negative, but he does look a class above the opposition in the 2.50pm at Fontwell if he can, and connections appear to have found a fairly easy race for his first start over obstacles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Aristocrate 2.50pm Fontwell Evens William Hill