Easterby Record At Carlisle May Get Even Better

One day to go until Royal Ascot so we aren’t looking at the best quality today, but something has to win each race, and maybe we can find one or two? Starting at Carlisle this afternoon and we have a competitive fillies’ handicap at 4.50pm where I like the each way chances of Bungling for trainer Tim Easterby.

The family have won this race four times in the last 9 years (twice Michael Easterby, twice Tim Easterby), the latest in 2019, so it seems fair to say they both know the sort needed and target the race, which pointed me to the chances of the daughter of Bungle Inthejungle. One race this season saw her sent off a 25/1 shot before she outran her odds to come home a length second at Beverley, and although she is upped in grade here, I suspect from those long odds that connections knew she needed a race to put her spot-on. If that is the case she can run in to a place at least here, and I will be backing her each way accordingly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bungling 4.50pm Carlisle 11/2 all bookmakers