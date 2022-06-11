Grace To Fly Home

The 5.40pm at Windsor is a competitive looking heat with plenty of unknown quantities as well as some improving sorts, and I am hoping that Grace Angel tops that list.

Fifth on her debut she has built on that with second places at Lingfield, beaten half a length on grass and then a length on the all-weather, and a repeat of either may well be all she needs to come home in front this evening. Bon Marine looks her biggest rival on paper (I may even have a reverse forecast), but all in all I expect a decent run for the Holland filly here with David Egan booked to steer her home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Grace Angel 5.40pm Windsor 4/1 Paddy Power and Betfair