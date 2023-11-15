Elliott “Second String” May Be Worth A Punt

The early betting for the Cross Country Chase at 2.55pm suggests Delta Work is the Gordon Elliott number one, but I beg to differ and will have my money on Galvin instead. The winner of eight starts over fences he was behind his stable companion here in March leaving him with a bit to find, but he stats for ever and has won first time out in three of his five seasons.

His amateur jockey claims 7lb from the saddle which we have to balance against the more experienced Keith Donoghue but it seems to give him ever chance of reversing Festival form and at a bigger price, he will do for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Galvin 2.55pm Cheltenham 7/2 William Hill