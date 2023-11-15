A Small Bet On Petit May Pay Dividends

Cheltenham is for many the headquarters of racing, certainly for National Hunt, so ignoring their card this Friday could have been seen as sacrilege (though Saturday may be a different matter). No each way bets ahead of the 2.20pm with just the four runners but it looks a competitive contest but one that ought to go the way of outsider Petit Tonnerre.

He was the second of these over hurdles and has 4lb to find with Mighty Tom according to the official ratings, but he is also the youngest and expected to be far better over fences. Reports from the Jonjo O’Neill yard suggest he has schooled well enough ahead of his first start over the larger obstacles in public, and at 5/1 he is just too tempting to resist.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Petit Tonnerre 2.20pm Cheltenham 3/1 most bookmakers