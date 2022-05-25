Enjoy Life At Chepstow Races

Meanwhile, over at Chepstow I cannot for the life of me work out the early prices and will happily step in and suggest Life’s A Beach for the 1.20pm.

Although beaten close to three lengths by Attache who re-opposes here when they met at Brighton, my selection is now 6lb better off with the winner, but better still, he failed to handle the Brighton track and raced ridiculously wide throughout, giving away a lot more ground than he was beaten by at the line.

This track will suit him admirably in comparison, and at the new weights I just cannot see how that form won’t be reversed here assuming they both put in the same effort today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Life’s A Beach 1.20pm Chepstow 13/8 William Hill