Don’t Be A Del Boy – Back Trigger

I am heading off to Brighton this afternoon with the sole intention of backing Think Trigger in the 2.45pm where I feel he has an outstanding each way chance at the very least.

Trained fairly locally by Gary Moore, he will be ridden by Tom Queally which I see as a clue to his chances, and although he has top-weight here, he won’t be far away. Third on his seasonal debut at Kempton over a mile, he ran on well to be beaten a couple of lengths at the line, and with that run under his belt and an added two furlongs to travel today, he ought to prove might difficult to keep out of the frame today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Think Trigger 2.45pm Brighton 2/1 Paddy Power and Betfair