Every Second Counts

A standard uninspiring Sunday, and small fields at Ayr make life tricky, but we need to find a bet or three and if Count d’Orsay arrives in form for the opener at 2.30pm he could go close.

The eight-year-old has been zig-zagging in class recently with a last of 17 in a Class Two in May followed by a close up fifth in a Class Five at Carlisle and a second in similar company at Hamilton when beaten a neck – and a lasty of 11 in a Class Three at Chester.

He seems perfectly capable of a big run back in Class Five company here, and if he gets a clear run from the seven stall under Thomas Easterby, he ought to hit a place at the very least here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Count d’Orsay 2.30pm Ayr 8/1 most bookmakers