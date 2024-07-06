Be Gentle With Me

Over hurdles at Market Rasen I am as keen as I can be about Fergal O’Brien’s very lightly raced Gentle Life who has his third ever start in the maiden at 2.50pm.

Third at Bangor in a bumper in 2022, he was off the track for over two years before returning over hurdles here when an eight length second to Gale Mahler last month.

The winner has gone on to frank the form with an easy win at Uttoxeter and with that rival out of the way this afternoon and after his first run in a long time, today may be the best day to catch the son of Gentlewave.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gentle Life 2.50pm Marlet Rasen 9/4 Bet365 and William Hill