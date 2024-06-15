Everybody Has A Dream

Never Dream won a shade cleverly by half a length last time out at Goodwood when leading close home over a furlong shorter earlier in the month, and although upped 4lb by the handicapper, Kaiya Fraser can claim 5lb thanks to race conditions now, and could only claim 3lb in Sussex, so the son of Showcasing is effectively only carrying 2lb more.

As that was his first start after being gelded in November there is reason to think he can find the improvement needed over the added furlong, and as the 3.25pm at Salisbury is restricted to horses who have never won a second race, his chance is there for all to see.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Never Dream 3.25pm Salisbury 5/2 Bet365