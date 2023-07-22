Everybody Has A Dream

Waiting patiently for the 7.50pm at Windsor this evening I quite like the chances of Lady Dreamer, though an each way price would be an unexpected bonus. As a three-year-old she gets 5lb from her elders which sees her sitting pretty on bottom-weight here despite having won over course and distance last time out.

She was produced late on by Sean Levey that day and in my mind value for more than the official half-length margin, and if she remains at that level, they may do exactly the same on her handicap debut where she is not exactly being overfaced.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lady Dreamer 7.50pm Windsor 9/2 Bet365