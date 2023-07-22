Tan Yer Man At Beverley

Have a day off at least this Monday as both my suggestions will not be in action until the evening cards, starting off at Beverley.

We all know a low draw is a decent advantage over the five furlongs here and when you add that to a highly promising debut second at Newcastle you can see why I fancy the chances of Tan Rapido in the opener.

Trained by the likeable Charlie Fellowes, the son of Bated Breath was easy to back at 16/.1c that day, suggesting connections were as surprised as punters but his bold effort, and if he improves as expected and makes the most of his berth in the two stall he may well come home in front of a field of unknown quantities.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tan Rapido 5.55pm Beverley 9/4 Bet365