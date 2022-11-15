Ex-French Runner Could Be Of Each Way Interest

If all eight runners stand their ground (fingers crossed) then we can have a sensible each-way bet in the 2.30pm when Kin Bailey introduces French import Mot Pour Mot could be worth a second glance.

Admittedly his two starts over fences have failed to impress with a fifth and a fourth at Auteuil, but his hurdling form is decent enough with places in Listed races at Compiegne in April and May.

We do have to take it for granted that he has been well-schooled over the larger obstacles ahead of his return to the fray, while the fact that his astute trainer sends him straight into handicap company seems a vote of confidence, and on a tricky day with the potential for some horrible weather, he may be able to cheer us all up if he wins today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mot Pour Mot 2.30pm Market Rasen 5/1 Bet365 and William Hill