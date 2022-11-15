Skelton Newcomers Looks Rock Solid

As I write I am wary of the actual price for Rock House ahead of his hurdling debut, but I am rather taken with the forecast 15/8, and am hoping that might be somewhere near the truth.

An easy winner of a point-to-point at Chaddesley Corbett in April, that form has worked out well enough and he was sold on for £55,000 at the horses in training sale shortly afterwards.

He is reported to have schooled well at the Skelton yard and is being started off at a very sensible level where I expect him to win barring mishaps before he is moved up in grade over the months ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rock House 12.17pm Market Rasen 6/4 Bet365