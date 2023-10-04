Ex-Godolphin Filly May Be Worth The Risk?

Colourful Dream stormed home by over seven lengths at Southwell when trained by Charlie Appleby when she was last seen in March 2022, but his Godolphin connections ran out of patience with the daughter of Dubawi and she was sold on 72,000 Guineas last year despite costing 520,000 Guineas as a yearling. If I had the money I would have been more than interested at that price with her future as a broodmare surely more than that, but she stays in training and is now with Archie Watson.

Her fitness after so long off the track has to be taken on trust, but her trainer will have her as fit as he can ahead of her handicap debut, and with the horse she beat easily currently rated 83, she may be well in off a mark of 85 this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Colourful Dream 5.45pm Newcastle 11/2 most bookmakers