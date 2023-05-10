Ex-Irish Maiden May Seize His Opportunity

At Market Rasen this afternoon the drop back in trip to two miles looks very interesting for Carrarea, a distant third over five furlongs further last time out at Warwick on his first start since arriving at the Mark Walford stable.

His neck second at Kilbeggan for Emmet Mullins suggests he is better than that, and if he has the early pace to lay up with any front runners dropping back in distance, he really ought to have far too many gears for any of these late on.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Carrarea 2.15pm Market Rasen 4/6 William Hill