O’Brien’s Horse Has A Point

Soft ground has spoiled many plans for today, and I expect a long list of non-runners but as we don’t know them yet, we may as well start off with the Huxley Stakes at 2.40pm where Point Lonsdale comes put on top with my ratings. He clearly had his issues as a three-year-old with just the one start when tenth in the 2000 guineas, but he showed he still retained plenty of ability when winning at The Curragh on his return, running on strongly late on over this sort of trip and better still, on heavy ground.

The surface today clearly won’t be any issues, and with Mujtaba stepping up from handicap company and Poker Face yet to race on anything this soft, he looks the wisest choice.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Point Lonsdale 2.40pm Chester 11/8 Bet365