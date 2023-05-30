Expensive Newcomer Looks Worth Following

With a hefty price tag of 1.1 million Guineas as a yearling it seems fair to suggest that Inner City arrives with something to live up to on his debut in the 2.30pm at Yarmouth this afternoon, a seven-furlong novice stakes for two-year-olds.

A son of Dubawi out of Pretty Polly Stakes winner Urban Fox, he is reported to be one of Godolphin’s better juveniles at this stage of the season, and is confidently expected to win here before heading to Royal Ascot later in the month.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Inner City 2.30pm Yarmouth 6/4 most bookmakers