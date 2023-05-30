Go Wild At Lingfield

Jockey Hollie Doyle has an interesting book of rides at Lingfield and is presumably there primarily to ride Garner in the 2.42pm but I have found another mount of hers that looks to have a solid each way chance.

She also has a couple of mounts for Robert Cowell and I am most interested in the chances of Rewilding who races off joint bottom weight in the sprint at 3.12pm but even more crucially, comes out of the 10 stall which I see as a real bonus.

He returned from over seven months off with a career best fourth at Wolverhampton off 1lb higher, and if Hollie can keep hold of him that little bit longer at the head of affairs he could surprise a few this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rewilding 3.12pm Lingfield 14/1 most bookmakers