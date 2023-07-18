Falcon Can Swoop At Yarmouth

Both bets this Wednesday are on the Yarmouth evening card giving us all plenty of time to sort out our stakes, and starting in the apprentice handicap at 5.35pm where I may even have a cheeky forecast – to pennies. Verona Star ran a race full of promise on his comeback run after missing the whole of 2022 when second at Wolverhampton, and I see him as the biggest danger to Sir Mark Prescott’s Desert Falcon, who gets 5lb from Archie Watson’s four-year-old.

He didn’t show a massive amount as a juvenile but has been gelded over the winter and had wind surgery, looking like a different beast when winning very easily at both Lingfield and Chepstow this season. An added 4lb from the handicapper seems more than fair and if he continues on an upward curve he could prove hard to beat with jockey Morgan Cole good value for his 5lb claim from the saddle, riding a “point and shoot” front runner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Desert Falcon 5.35pm Yarmouth 9/2 William Hill