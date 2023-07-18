Gosden Newcomer Arrives With Decent Credentials

Backing newcomers is always a risky business as we found out on Monday when my bumper suggestion was hammered from an opening 13/8 to 4/9 at the off – before finishing stone cold last, but we go back to the well once more with the highly thought of Bibendum, having his first start for the Gosden’s in the maiden at 6.10pm.

Bought for 260,000 Euros at the Arqana Breeze-Up sales, the son of Showcasing certainly looks the part when on the move, and if he can get close to repeating his recent homework on the track he should go well first time out with Kieran Shoemark tasked with doing the steering.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bibendum 6.10pm Yarmouth 9/2 Bet365