Farhh And Away The Best Bet Today

Today is pretty poor racing and we are scrapping around at or near the bottom of a few barrel, but I do like the look of Farhh To Shy after he won his second race on his handicap debut over course and distance last month.

Amusingly, he has never raced anywhere else so he knows the track inside out with a win and a second over six furlongs before stepping up to this trip for what was a pretty comfortable success.

Upped 5lb by the handicapper I felt he was value for more than that after meeting a bit of trouble in running before coming clear near the line, and if he keeps on improving then he can take the small step up in grade in his stride and double up under regular pilot Tom Queally this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Farhh To Shy 2.55pm Yarmouth 6/4 Bet365, William Hill, Bet Victor