Hart May Be The One To Get On

A far riskier bet for our second option this Tuesday as One Hart looks to try and defy too-weight in the 7.20pm at Wolverhampton this evening.

Previously in the care of James Ferguson, he has his first start for Grant Tuer this evening following a wind-operation and we are living in hope that the surgery will bring him back to something near to his better form.

His course record is decent enough with three wins here over course and distance, a second and a tenth from five starts, and off marks up to 79, the same as he has to carry now. His last few runs haven’t exactly shown him in the same sort of form but he is back “home” now and if his new surroundings and training regime can rekindle the old spark (which is a big IF), then he could go close at a decent price today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way One Hart 7.20pm Wolverhampton 14/1 Betfred