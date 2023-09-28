Feel The Force At Newmarket

With some of the best racing of the year in Europe this weekend we are a little spoilt for choice, but that won’t stop us having a go, starting in the Middle Park Stakes from Newmarket at 3.00pm. As I write, Aidan O’Brien’s River Tiber heads the market and that comes as no great shock to anyone, but I prefer the each way chances of Task Force at a much bigger price.

Trained by Ralph Beckett, the son of Frankel has done nothing wrong so far with wins at Salisbury and Ripon, and word from his jockey Rossa Ryan is that we may not have seen the best of him yet. Still green despite an easy victory last time out, he is said to be maturing all the time at home, and if he does have more to offer a double figure price is just too much to resist.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Task Force 3.00pm Newmarket 15/2 Paddy Power and Betfair