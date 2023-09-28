Shhh – It’s A Secret

Relief Rally is clearly an above average filly for the Haggas stable and she is not passed over easily ahead of the Cheveley Park Stakes at 2.25pm, but I still feel the better value lies with French raider Jasna’s Secret.

She has impressed me when winning both her starts with ease at Deauville, the latest in Listed class by three lengths, and for reasons unknown the French have a good record when they send their fillies over. Christophe Soumillon rides, and he is as good as it gets in the saddle, and if she handles the quicker going I just cannot see her finishing out of the first three with a clear run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jasna’s Secret 2.25pm Newmarket 3/1 Bet365