Finish Your Day In A Blaze Of Glory

In a contest that will always be known as the Gerry Fielden hurdle to me, we have a two mile handicap hurdle won last season by 8/1 shot Onemorefortheroad, and a race worth considering for a bit of value.

I have gone through all the stats as always and they tell us as much as a politician (absolutely nothing), so we need to try a different method to predict the winner. Incredibly (well I think so), Nicky Henderson has won this eight times and placed with a further five of his 24 runners over the years, and with the exception of Ben Pauling, who doesn’t have a runner, he is the only trainer to win this more than once.

With stable jockey Nico de Boinville in action at Newcastle Nicky relies on James Bowen for First Street and Nathen Brennan for Theatre Glory, and I wonder if the 7lb claimer may come out on top. Hie has a 17% strike rate over hurdles (James has 12%) and rode the five-year-old to success at Kelso back in March, so we have proof that he gets on well with the daughter of Fame And Glory who has won five of her six starts and may have even more to offer as she matures.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Theatre Glory 2.30pm Newbury 6/1 Paddy Power and Betfair