This One Goes Against The Grain

I am trying to be more geographically diverse this week so we have a race from Bangor to work with and a “huge” field by today’s standards with nine runners currently declared.

Gwennie May Boy was a shock winner when sent off an 80/1 shot before winning by over seven lengths in late October, and it seems more than fair to suggest that he will improve considerably for that education.

He can go well but he does have to give 6lb got Grain d’Oudairies who is held in high regard at the Donald McCain yard, and they know exactly the sort needed having won this contest in 2014, 2016, and 2018. A son of Kapgarde and related to numerous French winners over hurdles and fences, he was beaten less than two lengths on his only start to date in a Hexham bumper and looks to have a bright future ahead of him, hopefully starting this afternoon with a victory.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Grain d’Oudairies 2.03pm Bangor 11/10 Bet365 but do shop around!