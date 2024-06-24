Flaming Hot Suggestion At Newbury

Flaming Stone did look a little one-paced on his debut when a well-beaten fourth, but the step up to seven furlongs in the 5.30pm at Newbury may see her in a very different light, especially with that run under is belt and with plenty of improvement to come.

A daughter of Kingman and a half-sister to plenty of winners over this trip and further, she cost a whopping 425,000gns as a yearling and already has a future as a broodmare, but connections will want her to win a race and preferably earn some black type later in the season to make her offspring all the more valuable.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Flaming Stone 5.30pm Newbury 6/4 Bet365